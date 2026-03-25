Toyota Land Cruiser FJ launched in Thailand, India launch imminent?

Japanese automaker Toyota recently launched the Land Cruiser FJ in Thailand, which was showcased at the Japan Auto Show late last year. The company, by launching this product, aims to expand the legendary nameplate of the Land Cruiser. Launched in Thailand for 12,89,000 Thai Baht (approximately ₹37.26 lakh), the Land Cruiser FJ will aim to offer the same prowess as the bigger Land Cruiser siblings on a budget.

Land Cruiser FJ: Exterior

As per the company, it is built on the same IMV platform on which the Toyota Fortuner is based. In addition to that, the overall length is 185 mm shorter than the Fortuner, while the wheelbase is 170 mm shorter. The shorter length and wheelbase allow the Land Cruiser FJ to turn sharper than the Fortuner, resulting in strong agility. The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ boasts a modern yet retro design. When showcased at the Japan Auto Show, the company revealed two different front designs, one of which was focused on the Japanese market, while the other would focus on International markets.

The Land Cruiser FJ available in Thailand gets C-shaped LED DRLs with round LED headlamps. It has small horizontal slats as part of the grille with Toyota lettering placed in the middle of the front grille. The lower part of the front grille gets chunky cladding, backing the Land Cruiser FJ’s claim that it has the same lineage as the LC300. Additionally, it gets chunky black cladding near the wheel arches and lower parts of the doors. It gets blacked-out ORVMs and door handles, making it look more sporty. It gets a spare wheel-mounted boot with blacked-out elements on the boot door, along with C-shaped LED taill lamps.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: Engines

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is powered by the 2.7L inline-four 2TR engine producing 163 hp and 246 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed ECT. Moreover, it gets four-wheel drive, staying true to the LC lineage.

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Toyota Land Cruiser FJ: India-bound?

It would be safe to say that Toyota will be bringing the Land Cruiser FJ to India. While the timeline hasn’t been revealed by the company, media reports suggest that it would come to the Indian shores in 2028. However, the reports further suggest that the Land Cruiser FJ will not be a CKD or CBU unit; it would be locally manufactured in India at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant.

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will be priced lower than that of Thailand, since it will be produced locally and might even be exported to the Middle Eastern markets from India. It can boast a price tag of ₹30 lakh, which would put it against competitors like Jeep Compass’ 4x4 variant, Isuzu MU-X and Mahindra Scorpio N, among others.

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