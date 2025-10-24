This is everything you need to know about the new Baby Land Cruiser

Toyota has officially revealed the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, a compact off-roader that is part of the brand’s latest move to expand its legendary Land Cruiser lineup. Set to debut in Japan around mid-2026, the new FJ features a modern design that draws from past models, advanced safety systems, and authentic off-road capability, positioning itself as a more accessible sibling to the larger 300, 250, and 70 Series models.

First introduced in 1951 as the Toyota BJ, the Land Cruiser lineage has evolved across seven decades, selling over 12 million units globally in 190 countries. The new FJ aims to continue this legacy while delivering a distinctive sense of modern utility and rugged off-road performance aimed at carving a niche in the lifestyle segment.