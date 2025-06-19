Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid revealed as the most powerful LC ever, packs 451 bhp

Toyota has taken the wraps off the new hybrid variant of the Land Cruiser 300 SUV for the Australian market. This is the most powerful iteration of the Land Cruiser ever, with 451 bhp on tap from a turbo-petrol hybrid setup, more than the twin-turbo diesel, which was previously the most powerful iteration.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid: Specifications

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid gets the new 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine paired with an electric starter motor generator in a parallel hybrid arrangement tuned for a combined output of 451 bhp and 790 Nm of peak torque. This is the same powertrain that’s available on the Lexus LX700h SUV. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 10-speed automatic transmission on the hybrid model. In contrast, the Land Cruiser 300 diesel draws power from a 3.3-litre turbocharged V6 engine tuned for 304 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid: Exterior Changes

Visually, the Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid gets subtle changes over the pure-petrol model. This includes a slightly larger air intake at the front with a different bumper, and new HEV badges on the exterior to denote its hybrid powertrain. The LC 300 Hybrid is also available in the GR Sport guise in Australia, which comes with a bolder grille with the larger ‘Toyota’ branding, which remains unchanged visually.

Inside, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid continues with the same set of features as the standard model. The digital instrument console does get new graphics and hybrid-specific readings, while the infotainment system is a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen unit. The LC 300 Hybrid also gets a new 1,500-watt power outlet in the boot space.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 In India

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid will go on sale in Australia soon, and will make it to other markets as well. It’ll be interesting to see if the hybrid version makes it to the Indian market, and will particularly work well for markets like Delhi-NCR, where regulations restrict the vehicle life of a diesel to 10 years. The Land Cruiser 300 on sale in India is currently priced at ₹2.31 crore for the ZX and ₹2.41 crore for the GR Sport variants. All prices are ex-showroom.

