Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Check out 5 key highlights of the updated SUV

Toyota has introduced the new Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid for the Australian market, making it the most powerful version of the long-standing SUV to date. Known for its legacy of reliability and off-road capability, the Land Cruiser now takes a step forward with electrified performance. Here’s a closer look at five key aspects of the new hybrid variant, often referred to informally as the LC 400.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Hybrid doesn’t reinvent the wheel but builds on the strengths of the existing model by adding more power and improved efficiency. It’s a logical step for Toyota as it navigates stricter emissions norms globally, especially in markets like Australia, Japan, and potentially India. While the changes are largely mechanical and subtle in terms of design, the LC 400 reflects the evolving identity of the Land Cruiser as it enters the era of electrification, without compromising its core utility.