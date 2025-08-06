Toyota Innova's 20 years in India: Why is it such a legend?

Toyota 's formidable MPV Innova nomenclature, which now comprises Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross , has completed 20 years in India. Sold through Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) in India, the Innova nomenclature has so far sold more than 12 lakh units in the country from its three generations.

Toyota Innova is currently in its third generation and available in two options - Innova Crysta and Innova HyCross.

Toyota originally launched the Innova back in 2005, and since then, the MPV has continued to hold a strong position in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The MPV is not only popular among fleet operators but among individual customers as well. It has been known for reliability, durability, comfort and high resale value. The MPV has been known for being a spacious family car, while it also offers a good balance of performance, safety features and relatively lower cost of maintenance.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Innova Crysta 2393 cc 2393 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 19.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Innova Hycross 1987 cc 1987 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 14.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 14.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Sierra 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The first-generation Toyota Innova was launched with a ladder-frame chassis. It came as a replacement for the Toyota Qualis. Then in 2016, the auto company introduced the Innova Crysta, incorporating a plethora of cosmetic changes, new engine variants, and feature improvements. Then in 2022, Toyota introduced the Innova HyCross, which is built on a monocoque platform with a front-wheel-drive layout and a self-charging hybrid powertrain. The Toyota Innova HyCross uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and e-CVT transmission. Toyota claims the HyCross has crossed one lakh units in cumulative sales in November 2024.

Here is a quick view of the key factors that have made the Innova brand a legend.

Brand and vehicle reliability

Toyota has been known for making reliable and durable vehicles, which is the case for Innova as well. The MPV has been known for its ability to withstand years of hard driving and still remain mechanically sound. Many Toyota Innova owners have kept their vehicles for extended periods. Clearly, the reliability of Toyota as a brand and Innova as a vehicle has played a crucial role in making the MPV a legend.

Spacious and comfortable cabin

The Toyota Innova range has been known for its spacious and comfortable cabin, offering generous room for the occupants as well as luggage. The Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta come with individual seats in the second row, enhancing comfort and convenience for the occupants. This makes long journeys more comfortable for the occupants.

Safety features

The Toyota Innova range of cars comes equipped with various safety features, including ABS, multiple airbags, and electronic stability programs, contributing to its popularity among safety-conscious buyers. The build quality also enhances its safety quotient further.

Good resale value

The Innova range of MPVs has been known for fetching good resale value. Since the first generation, the Innova has consistently maintained a high resale value, which is a key advantage for many buyers. This makes the MPV a key model in the used car market as well, which allows the owners to recover a good part of their initial investment while selling the car.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: