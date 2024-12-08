Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Hycross Mpv Becomes Pricier. Here's How Much You Have To Shell Out Now

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV becomes costlier by 36,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Dec 2024, 16:21 PM
  • Toyota Innova Hycross' pricing has gone up, while the waiting period has been revised as well.
View all Images
Toyota Innova Hycross' pricing has gone up, while the waiting period has been revised as well.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has silently hiked the prices of the Innova Hycross MPV with immediate effect. The Japanese car manufacturer recently celebrated the one lakh unit sales milestone of the MPV. Also, the waiting period for the Toyota Innova Hycross has witnessed a considerable drop in the last few months. Now, the automaker has increased the pricing of this MPV as well.

The lower variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross have become costlier by 17,000, while the higher trims have become pricier by 36,000. Also, the lower variants of the MPV now command a waiting period of about 45 days, while the higher trims come with about six months of waiting period.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Price hike between 17,000 and 36,000

The Toyota Innova Hycross is available in six trim options – GX, GX(O), VX, VX(O), ZX, and the ZX(O). The entry-level Hycross GX and GX (O) variants have received a price hike of 17,000, while mid-spec VX and VX (O) trims see a hike of up to 35,000. The top two trims of the Toyota Innova Hycross, the ZX and the ZX (O), are now pricier by 36,000 compared to the pre-hike pricing.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Waiting period

The petrol-powered Toyota Innova Hycross now commands 45 days to two months of waiting period. The petrol hybrid VX and VX(O) variants have a waiting period of 45 days, and the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants can be delivered in just under six months.

Available in a wide range of exterior colour options, including Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, and Avant Garde Bronze Metallic; the Toyota Innova Hycross is a premium iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta. Powering the entry-level variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross is a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an automatic gearbox, while the higher variants come available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid technology.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2024, 16:21 PM IST
