Toyota Innova Hycross gets Acoustic Vehicle Alert System, price remains unchanged

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has updated the Toyota Innova Hycross MPV with a new feature. The hybrid variants of the MPV have received the new feature christened Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS). Interestingly, despite the addition of the new feature, pricing of the Toyota Innova Hycross remains unchanged. The AVAS feature is available on the VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) trims of the Innova Hycross, which comes available in both seven and eight seater options.

Apart from the new feature, the Toyota Innova Hycross remains unchanged cosmetically and mechanically as well. Powering the upmarket MPV is a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is paired with an electric motor. For transmission duty, the hybrid version of the Innova Hycross gets an eCVT gearbox. Toyota claims a mileage of 23.24 kmpl for the hybrid version of the MPV. The automaker also offers a 2.0-litre petrol engine for the MPV without the hybrid technology.

What is AVAS?

The AVAS is a feature that is commonly found in many modern electric vehicles and hybrid cars. This feature uses an acoustic alert up to particular speeds to alert the pedestrians or other road users of the vehicle’s presence.

The electric cars, having no internal combustion engine or exhaust system, don't emit any powertrain sound. This results in silent operation of these vehicles, unlike the sound emitted by the conventional internal combustion engine propelled cars. This often results in mishaps as pedestrians or fellow road users are unaware of the presence of the electric vehicle or the hybrid cars that are capable of running on pure electric power.

To mitigate the issue, many carmakers that offer electric cars and hybrid vehicles have started offering their products with AVAS. The feature comes aiming at warning the road users around the vehicle, thus reducing the risk of a mishap.

