Toyota Innova Hycross facelift spotted testing with interior changes and exterior tweaks

Toyota is continuing road tests of the facelifted Innova Hycross , and the latest spy shots uploaded on YouTube by OnlyNandos offer the clearest look yet at what the updated MPV may bring. The updated Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to debut early next year, and the camouflaged test vehicle suggests changes both inside and outside. While the basic mechanical package is likely to stay familiar, Toyota appears to be preparing a round of updates aimed at keeping the Hycross competitive in the MPV segment. The MPV

Cabin updates

The latest images point to some of the bigger changes being inside the cabin. The facelifted Innova Hycross could get a larger touchscreen infotainment system than the one offered on the current model. Toyota also seems to be revising the dashboard design, with the test vehicle showing a full black dashboard instead of the dual-tone brown and black layout seen on the existing version.

Other visible changes include brushed aluminium around the AC vents. That detail gives the cabin a different look from the current car, which uses a more conventional finish. The facelift may also bring a new user interface for the infotainment system, along with minor changes to the interior trims and elements.

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Exterior revisions

The outside of the updated Innova Hycross is also expected to receive a set of noticeable but not dramatic changes. The test mule hints at tweaked taillights, refreshed front and rear bumpers, and a new grille design. Toyota could also update the alloy wheels with a fresh pattern.

Other details visible on the camouflaged vehicle include an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, a rear wiper and washer, and a tailgate-mounted number plate recess. A projector headlamp setup may also be part of the facelift, depending on the final variant and market specification.

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Familiar powertrain

Under the bonnet, Toyota is expected to keep things unchanged for the facelift. The Innova Hycross facelift is likely to continue with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine, along with the strong-hybrid option. Transmission choices are also expected to remain the same, with CVT and e-CVT units likely to carry over.

There may, however, be one important technical update. The revised MPV could be made compatible with future grades of ethanol-petrol blend fuel. If that happens, it would help the model stay aligned with upcoming fuel requirements without changing its core mechanical setup.

With an updated cabin, small exterior revisions and the same familiar engine options, the facelifted Innova Hycross looks set to be a careful evolution rather than a major overhaul. For buyers, that could mean a more polished version of an already popular MPV when it arrives early next year.

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