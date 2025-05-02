HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launched At 32.58 Lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition launched at 32.58 lakh

By: Paarth khatri
| Updated on: 02 May 2025, 12:39 PM
Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition continues to come with a 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new special edition of the Innova Hycross in the Indian market. It is called Exclusive Edition and is priced at 32.58 lakh ex-showroom. It is based on the ZX(O) variant and will be offered for a limited time with dual tone in two colors - Super White and Pearl White.

Apart from the dual-tone colour schemes, there are other cosmetic changes as well. The special edition comes with blacked-out elements. So, the roof, front grille, rear garnish, alloy wheels and the hood emblem are now finished in black. There is a front skid plate and a grill garnish. On the sides, there is wheel arch moulding and a garnish for an outside rearview mirror. At the rear, there is a skid plate and a garnish for the tailgate. Toyota has also added an Exclusive rear badge to the special edition.

There are changes to the interior as well. The instrument panel, door fabric, seat material and the centre console lid is finished in dual-tone theme. Toyota has added an air purifier, leg room lamp and a wireless charger.

Mr. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said “The Innova HyCross has consistently garnered strong customer appreciation for its proportions & poise of an SUV with the spaciousness of an MPV, and we are truly humbled for their continued trust placed in the brand. Today, we are delighted to launch the Innova HyCross Exclusive Edition in ZX(O), thoughtfully crafted to meet the evolving aspirations of our discerning customers. This special variant embodies Toyota’s commitment to exclusivity and elevated customer experience.

First Published Date: 02 May 2025, 12:39 PM IST

