Toyota Innova HyCross flex-fuel MPV launched in India by Nitin Gadkari

Toyota Motor has introduced the world's first car that can run fully on alternative fuel ethanol and is equipped with flex-fuel engine. The model, based on the carmaker's popular MPV Innova HyCross was officially launched today (August 29) at an event presided over by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The electrified flex-fuel Innova HyCross will not only use the alternative fuel, but will also be able to generate electric power on its own and able to run on EV mode as well. The electrified Innova HyCross flex-fuel is prototype in nature and is compatible with the latest emission norm Bharat Stage 6 (Stage 2).

Toyota Innova HyCross flex-fuel MPV will run entirely on ethanol, a fuel derived from plants. The ethanol is graded E100, signifying that the car run fully on the alternative fuel. The MPV will also have a lithium-ion battery pack which will be able to generate enough power to help the car to run on EV mode. As of now, there has been no confirmation when the production version of the electrified Innova HyCross flex-fuel will hit the roads.

The flex-fuel version of the Innova HyCross os slightly different from the hybrid version of the MPV currently sold in India. The engine has been tuned to run on E100 grade ethanol. It also uses the self-charging lithium-ion battery that can also be used to run the MPV on EV mode only. The Innova HyCross hybrid comes powered with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 181 bhp and offers fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl. The engine is mated to an e-CVT transmission.

India's push for biofuel or alternative cleaner fuel gained momentum last year when the Centre rolled out petrol mixed with 20 per cent ethanol. The introduction of flex fuel or other alternative fuel is an attempt to reduce costly import of crude, which are processed to produce conventional fuel like petrol and diesel. The introduction of alternative fuel also aims to reduce pollution, and India's carbon footprint in the process, too.

In March last year, Toyota Motor had launched India's first all-hydrogen electric vehicle Mirai as part of its pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Toyota Mirai FCEV is one of the first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in the world and it runs on pure hydrogen generated electricity. It is also considered a true zero-emission vehicle, as the car emits only water from the tailpipe.

Japanese auto giants like Toyota Motor and Honda Cars have taken the lead in introducing hybrid technology in their vehicles in India. Toyota had first launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder compact SUV with strong hybrid tech. Later the same technology was also introduced in the new generation Innova last year. The technology was also transferred to Maruti Suzuki which launched the rebadged versions of the Toyota models with its Grand Vitara SUV and Invicto MPV.

Honda Cars too launched its e:HEV strong hybrid technology in its cars in India. The technology was first introduced in the City sedan, the carmaker's best-selling car in India.

