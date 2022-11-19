HT Auto
Toyota Innova Hycross confirmed to get self-charging hybrid powertrain

Toyota India is preparing to unveil the new generation of Innova MPV on the 25th of November. It will be called Innova Hycross and is expected to be sold alongside the current Innova Crysta. Toyota has been releasing teasers ahead of the launch of the MPV. The latest teaser confirms that the Innova Hycross will come with a self-charging hybrid powertrain which means that the powertrain on offer will come with hybrid technology.

By: HT Auto Desk
19 Nov 2022
The leaked image of the upcoming Toyota Innova HyCross shows how the profile of the MPV has changed and adds SUV characteristics in its hybrid avatar. (Image courtesy: Instagram/turbocars_007)
Other teasers of the Innova Hycross have revealed an SUV-inspired design language. Up-front there is a large grille that is flanked by LED headlamps and Daytime Running Lamps. The bonnet is flat and has creases on it that give an SUV stance to the Innova Hycross. At the rear, there will be LED tail lamps.

As of now, the powertrain of the Innova Hycross is not known. However, it could be a new 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine because the current 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that is doing duty on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be underpowered for a MPV. The Hycross will be offered only with a petrol engine this time. Toyota has already stopped accepting bookings for the diesel powertrain for the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Hycross is based on an all-new chassis which is expected to be a monocoque frame. Using monocoque chassis means there should be an improvement to the ride quality, handling and body roll. There is a high chance that the Innova Hycross will be a front-wheel drive which means there will be no transmission tunnel, increasing the foot space for the rear occupants. There would be no drivetrain loss because the power is not being transferred to the rear wheels. Moreover, the fuel efficiency should also be better as the Innova Hycross is expected to be sold with a mild-hybrid or a strong-hybrid powertrain.

 

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2022
