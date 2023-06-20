Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Invicto To Be Offered Only In One Strong Hybrid Variant: Details

Maruti Suzuki Invicto to be offered only in one strong hybrid variant: Details

Maruti Suzuki will be launching its new flagship vehicle on July 5th. It will be called Invicto and will be an MPV. The manufacturer will sell the Invicto from its Nexa dealerships and they have already started accepting bookings for a token amount of 25,000. Now, the booking page of the Nexa Experience has revealed that the Invicto will be sold in just one variant - Strong Hybrid Alpha+ 2L and there will be just one colour scheme - Nexa Blue.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Jun 2023, 12:00 PM
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Invicto will share its underpinnings with Toyota Innova Hycross.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2023, 12:00 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Invicto
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS