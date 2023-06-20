Maruti Suzuki Invicto to be offered only in one strong hybrid variant: Details

Maruti Suzuki will be launching its new flagship vehicle on July 5th. It will be called Invicto and will be an MPV. The manufacturer will sell the Invicto from its Nexa dealerships and they have already started accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹25,000. Now, the booking page of the Nexa Experience has revealed that the Invicto will be sold in just one variant - Strong Hybrid Alpha+ 2L and there will be just one colour scheme - Nexa Blue.