Toyota Innova Hycross achieves new milestone, 50,000 units sold since launch

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced a new milestone for the Innova Hycross as the popular-selling MPV crosses the 50,000 units sales mark since its launch. The Toyota Innova Hycross went on sale in November 2022 and turned into an instant success being a comprehensive upgrade over the Innova Crysta and also arriving in a strong hybrid version, ditching the diesel altogether. The Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta are sold alongside each other in India.

Toyota managed to sell over 50,000 units of the Innova Hycross since its launch in November 2022. The model retails between ₹19.77 lakh and ₹30.68 l

The Innova Hycross retails between ₹19.77 lakh and ₹30.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The automaker attributed the success to the MPV's exceptional service and warranty. The Innova nameplate holds strong goodwill in the market for its low total cost of ownership (TCO), which makes it a default choice for private and commercial buyers alike.

The model gets a warranty of 3 years/100,000 km with the option to extend the same to 5 years/220,000 km. The company also offers free roadside assistance and attractive finance schemes. The hybrid battery also gets a warranty of 8 years/160,000 km.

The Innova Hycross does away with the ladder-frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body

Commenting on the success, Sabari Manohar, VP - Sales and Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled that the Innova Hycross has achieved 50,000 units sales milestone within a short span of fourteen months from launch. We are extremely thankful for the response and confidence entrusted by our customers in this product. Innova HyCross was a success right from the day of its launch and the product has seen strong customer acceptance from our target audience. With its launch, The Innova Hycross has revolutionised the idea of comfort, convenience, performance, and safety within the MUV segment. Moreover, we are immensely proud of the Innova Hycross for carrying forward the cult legacy of the Innova brand. We are confident that the HyCross will continue to garner affection from customers and will consistently redefine the mobility experience through its exceptional performance."

The Toyota Innova Hycross is based on the latest TNGA platform bringing a monocoque body to the MPV, instead of the traditional ladder-on-frame construction. The Innova Hycross is more advanced and feature-loaded with segment-first paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control for the first and second rows, an electrically operable tailgate and LED DRLs. The second row gets electrically adjustable seats with a powered ottoman, bringing more comfort to the occupants.

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a more premium cabin with a radically different design

The big update was the absence of the diesel on the new-generation Innova Hycross for a strong hybrid engine. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor is paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 183 bhp, optimising performance and fuel efficiency. The Innova Hycross is capable of running 40 per cent of the distance and 60 per cent of the time with electric propulsion that ensures high fuel efficiency. The Innova Hycross Hybrid claims a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl (ARAI certified).

There’s also the petrol-only version with the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine tuned for 172 bhp and paired with a CVT automatic unit. The petrol-only version claims a fuel efficiency of 16.13 kmpl (ARAI certified).

