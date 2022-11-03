Toyota Innova hybrid teased again ahead of launch. What to expect

The upcoming Toyota Innova HyCross with hybrid power is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to hybrid or strong hybrid powertrain used in Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV.

Toyota Motor is gearing up to launch its second major car this year after the Urban Cruiser HyRyder. With an aim to offer cleaner mobility option, Toyota will offer its flagship model Innova with hybrid power. Likely to be called the Innova HyCross, the three-row MPV is expected to make its India debut later this month. The Innova hybrid model will also be simultaneously launched in other South East Asian markets like Indonesia, where the Toyota has also teased the new MPV.

After teasing the redesigned front face a few days ago, Toyota has now offered a glimpse of the Innova HyCross SUV's silhouetted profile. It promises large wheel arches and strong character lines across the side panel.

The earlier teaser shows how the looks of the upcoming Innova is radically different from the current Innova Crysta sold in India. There is clear inspiration from the design of Toyota Corolla Cross which is sold in the global market. It comes with an upright hexagonal grille, sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and a bonnet with strong creases to give it a more SUVish face.

The new Innova is likely to be based on the same Global TNGA-C platform used by Toyota for Corolla as well. Introduction of hybrid powertrain would mean more bank for the buck for private and commercial owners of the MPV. It is likely to be powered a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to hybrid or strong hybrid powertrain used in HyRyder.

The new Toyota Innova MPV has already been spotted testing a number of times in the recent past. The spy shots has not given away much about the upcoming MPV apart from the large alloy wheels which are also used for latest Toyota models. While it may make debut this month, the actual launch of the Innova HyCross could take some more time. Toyota may officially announce the price during the upcoming Auto Expo next year, which will resume after a gap of nearly five years.

The new Innova is also expected to come with more feature list than offered in the existing models. Toyota may include a new infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, ventilated seats and even a sunroof among other things.

