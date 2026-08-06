Toyota is known for its range of big family cars, and two of the most popular ones in its India lineup are the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross . The Innova Hycross comes as a more premium iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta. While the Innova Crysta comes as a rugged, rear-wheel-drive diesel workhorse built on a ladder-frame chassis, the Innova Hycross is a modern, front-wheel-drive monocoque petrol and strong-hybrid-focused model with an SUV-like stance emphasising luxury and high mileage.

If you have been planning to buy a family car and the Toyota Innova Crysta as well as the Toyota Innova Hycross are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI for these two models.

If you have been planning to buy a family car and the Toyota Innova Crysta as well as the Toyota Innova Hycross are on your shortlist, but wondering about the possible monthly EMI you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison.

Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Hycross: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMIs for the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross and compare them, we have considered the base and top-end trims of both models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price for each model and the respective variants. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 60 months.

Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Monthly EMI comparison Model Variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Toyota Innova Crysta GX (7S) ₹ 19.72 lakh 9.5% 60 months ₹ 41,416 ZX (7S) ₹ 26.63 lakh ₹ 55,928 Toyota Innova Hycross G FLT (7S) ₹ 18.70 lakh ₹ 39,273 Hybrid ZX(O) ₹ 31.84 lakh ₹ 66,870

According to the calculation, the Innova Crysta commands a monthly EMI between ₹41,416 and ₹55,928, depending on the variants. On the other hand, the Innova Hycross commands a monthly EMI ranging between ₹39,273 and ₹66,820, depending on the variants.

However, one must remember that the monthly EMI depends on and can vary based on multiple factors. These factors include the down payment amount, the amount of loan taken, the interest rate, the loan repayment tenure, etc.

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