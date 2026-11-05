Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Edition launched at 19.95 lakh for fleet buyers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Innova Crysta Limo edition targeting fleet operators and commercial mobility customers. Available exclusively in the GX-SLF grade, the limited edition retains the MPV's 2.4-litre diesel powertrain and gets captain seats.

The Innova Crysta Limo Edition doesn't feature any mechanical changes and continues to rely on the trusted 2.4-litre diesel engine. It is aimed at commercial customers seeking passenger comfort, spaciousness and long-distance usability. The captain seats and the model's ride quality are among the features Toyota is highlighting for this application.

The standard Innova Crysta is offered with a manual transmission and has a certified fuel efficiency of up to 15 km/l. Its range comprises four grades: GX, GX+, VX and ZX.

Price and features

The GX Fleet 7-seater is priced at ₹19.95 lakh, while the GX Fleet 8-seater costs ₹19.99 lakh (both ex-showroom). With the same pricing and features, the Innova Crysta Limo edition is not a new model or upgrade but a mere rebranding of the fleet versions being sold.

The MPV gets a spacious cabin with flexible seating, air-conditioning across all rows, ample headroom and legroom, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and steering-mounted controls.

Safety equipment includes seven airbags, ABS, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, electronic brake force distribution and brake assist.

Ownership benefits

Toyota offers finance schemes of up to seven years, low-EMI plans and Toyota Smart Finance for the Innova Crysta. Customers also get access to Express Maintenance Service and 24x7 roadside assistance. The MPV comes with a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km, whichever comes first. This can be extended to five years or 2,20,000 km.

Commenting on the introduction, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “For over two decades, the Innova has earned the trust of customers by consistently delivering on reliability, comfort and confidence of ownership, making it a preferred mobility across generations. Professional mobility customers have also been an integral part of this journey. With the Innova Crysta Limo, we are building on this strong legacy with a distinct identity while continuing to deliver the quality and dependability they expect from Toyota."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: