Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Edition Launched At 19.95 Lakh For Fleet Buyers

Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Edition launched at 19.95 lakh for fleet buyers

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 05 Nov 2026, 16:40 pm
Follow us on:

  • Toyota has introduced a fleet-focused Innova Crysta Limo Edition starting at 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets the same 2.4-litre diesel engine, captain seats and added dedicated commercial branding.

Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Edition is exclusively available in the GX-SLF grade for fleet and commercial mobility customers.
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starting at just
₹25,800/ month
Check Eligibility

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Innova Crysta Limo edition targeting fleet operators and commercial mobility customers. Available exclusively in the GX-SLF grade, the limited edition retains the MPV's 2.4-litre diesel powertrain and gets captain seats.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.69 - 11.16 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Elevate ₹ 11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.77 - 19.77 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,400/ month
Check Eligibility

The Innova Crysta Limo Edition doesn't feature any mechanical changes and continues to rely on the trusted 2.4-litre diesel engine. It is aimed at commercial customers seeking passenger comfort, spaciousness and long-distance usability. The captain seats and the model's ride quality are among the features Toyota is highlighting for this application.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.72 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹25,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Alcazar
₹14.51 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹19,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra XUV 7XO
₹13.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹18,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Safari
₹13.40 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Force Motors Gurkha
₹16.75 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹22,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Creta
₹10.91 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,300/ month
Check Eligibility

The standard Innova Crysta is offered with a manual transmission and has a certified fuel efficiency of up to 15 km/l. Its range comprises four grades: GX, GX+, VX and ZX.

Price and features

The GX Fleet 7-seater is priced at 19.95 lakh, while the GX Fleet 8-seater costs 19.99 lakh (both ex-showroom). With the same pricing and features, the Innova Crysta Limo edition is not a new model or upgrade but a mere rebranding of the fleet versions being sold.

The MPV gets a spacious cabin with flexible seating, air-conditioning across all rows, ample headroom and legroom, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and steering-mounted controls.

Safety equipment includes seven airbags, ABS, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, electronic brake force distribution and brake assist.

Ownership benefits

Toyota offers finance schemes of up to seven years, low-EMI plans and Toyota Smart Finance for the Innova Crysta. Customers also get access to Express Maintenance Service and 24x7 roadside assistance. The MPV comes with a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km, whichever comes first. This can be extended to five years or 2,20,000 km.

Commenting on the introduction, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “For over two decades, the Innova has earned the trust of customers by consistently delivering on reliability, comfort and confidence of ownership, making it a preferred mobility across generations. Professional mobility customers have also been an integral part of this journey. With the Innova Crysta Limo, we are building on this strong legacy with a distinct identity while continuing to deliver the quality and dependability they expect from Toyota."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2026, 16:40 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Toyota Innova Crysta
at ₹25,800/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score