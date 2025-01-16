Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner prices hiked. Here's how much they cost now

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased the pricing of the Innova Crysta MPV as well as the Fortuner SUV. The Toyota MPV and SUV price hikes come at a time when several automakers in the country have announced price hikes for their respective products from January 2025. The price hike for the Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta is effective from immediate effect.

Toyota Innova Crysta receives up to ₹ 27,000 price hike

The Toyota Innova Crysta has become dearer by up to ₹27,000. The top-end ZX trim of the Toyota Innova Crysta has received the highest price hike of ₹27,000, while the VX trim has become costlier by ₹25,000. Additionally, the GX+ variant will now command a premium of ₹22,000. However, the GX variant of the Innova Crysta has not received any price hike. With this price revision, the Toyota Innova Crysta, which is available in four different trim choices, namely GX, GX+, VX and ZX; now costs between ₹19.99 lakh and ₹26.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Fortuner becomes costlier by up to ₹ 50,000

Toyota has increased the prices of its popular SUV, the Fortuner as well along with the Innova Crysta, with immediate effect. The SUV is now available in two different lineups - Fortuner and Fortuner Legender. The Toyota Fortuner's GR-S variant has become costlier by ₹50,000. The 2.8 diesel MT 4x2, 2.8 diesel AT 4x2, 2.8 diesel MT 4x4, and 2.8 diesel AT 4x4 variants too received a uniform price hike of ₹40,000.

On the other hand, the 2.7 petrol MT 4x2 and 2.7 petrol AT 4x2 variants of the Toyota Fortuner now come commanding a premium of ₹35,000 over the pre-revision pricing. In the Fortuner Legender range, prices of both variants, the 2.8 diesel 4x2 AT and 2.8 diesel 4x4 AT, have been increased by ₹45,000 each.

