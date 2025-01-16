HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Crysta And Fortuner Become Dearer With Price Hikes. Here's How Much They Cost Now

Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner prices hiked. Here's how much they cost now

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner have become costlier by up to 27,000 and 50,000, respectively.
Toyota Fortuner Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner have become costlier by up to ₹27,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.
Toyota Fortuner Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner have become costlier by up to ₹27,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased the pricing of the Innova Crysta MPV as well as the Fortuner SUV. The Toyota MPV and SUV price hikes come at a time when several automakers in the country have announced price hikes for their respective products from January 2025. The price hike for the Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta is effective from immediate effect.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Toyota Innova Crysta receives up to 27,000 price hike

The Toyota Innova Crysta has become dearer by up to 27,000. The top-end ZX trim of the Toyota Innova Crysta has received the highest price hike of 27,000, while the VX trim has become costlier by 25,000. Additionally, the GX+ variant will now command a premium of 22,000. However, the GX variant of the Innova Crysta has not received any price hike. With this price revision, the Toyota Innova Crysta, which is available in four different trim choices, namely GX, GX+, VX and ZX; now costs between 19.99 lakh and 26.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
Engine Icon2393 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 19.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 33.78 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner Legender (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 44.11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Staria (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Toyota Fortuner becomes costlier by up to 50,000

Toyota has increased the prices of its popular SUV, the Fortuner as well along with the Innova Crysta, with immediate effect. The SUV is now available in two different lineups - Fortuner and Fortuner Legender. The Toyota Fortuner's GR-S variant has become costlier by 50,000. The 2.8 diesel MT 4x2, 2.8 diesel AT 4x2, 2.8 diesel MT 4x4, and 2.8 diesel AT 4x4 variants too received a uniform price hike of 40,000.

On the other hand, the 2.7 petrol MT 4x2 and 2.7 petrol AT 4x2 variants of the Toyota Fortuner now come commanding a premium of 35,000 over the pre-revision pricing. In the Fortuner Legender range, prices of both variants, the 2.8 diesel 4x2 AT and 2.8 diesel 4x4 AT, have been increased by 45,000 each.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.