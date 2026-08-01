Toyota India reports 32,516 unit sales in July 2026; Domestic dispatches rise 5%

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Toyota recorded total sales of 32,516 units in July 2026. The figure includes 30,516 units sold in the domestic market and 2,000 units exported during the month.
The automaker's domestic sales increased to 30,516 units in July 2026, compared to 29,159 units in July 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent. For the first seven months of calendar year 2026 (January-July), TKM sold 2,33,854 units, up 13 per cent from 2,07,497 units recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.
During the first four months of the current financial year (April-July 2026), the company dispatched 1,28,746 units, compared to 1,19,669 units in the same period last year, reflecting an 8 per cent increase.
Commenting on the company's sales performance, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We registered a steady performance in July, reflecting sustained customer confidence in the Toyota brand. The result underscores our continued focus on delivering reliable, innovative and customer-centric mobility solutions."
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