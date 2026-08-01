Toyota India reports 32,516 unit sales in July 2026; Domestic dispatches rise 5%

Toyota recorded total sales of 32,516 units in July 2026. The figure includes 30,516 units sold in the domestic market and 2,000 units exported during the month.

Domestic Sales Rise 5% In July

The automaker's domestic sales increased to 30,516 units in July 2026, compared to 29,159 units in July 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 5 per cent. For the first seven months of calendar year 2026 (January-July), TKM sold 2,33,854 units, up 13 per cent from 2,07,497 units recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

During the first four months of the current financial year (April-July 2026), the company dispatched 1,28,746 units, compared to 1,19,669 units in the same period last year, reflecting an 8 per cent increase.

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We registered a steady performance in July, reflecting sustained customer confidence in the Toyota brand. The result underscores our continued focus on delivering reliable, innovative and customer-centric mobility solutions."

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