Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition teased ahead of launch this festive season

Toyota India has dropped the teaser for the upcoming Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition on its social media handles. The image showcases an all-black version of the compact SUV, and is likely to arrive during Toyota’s Drum Tao music festival in November this year. The Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition will not only sport an all-black exterior, but the interior should get the same treatment as well.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition: What To Expect?

The Hyryder Aero Edition is expected to sport a new black paint scheme and faux carbon fibre finish on the grille, among other upgrades. It’s unclear if there will be any other changes to the styling. We do expect to see ‘Aero Edition’ badges on the tailgate. The cabin will remain the same, but expect new black upholstery to keep up with the theme.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Features

The Japanese automaker updated the Hyryder earlier this year, bringing more features to the SUV. The top-spec variant now packs an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, an AQI display, a new digital console, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Type-C USB charging ports, ambient lighting, rear door sunshades, and LED reading and spot lamps.

The 2025 Hyryder now comes with the option of the 6-speed automatic transmission with the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version. Meanwhile, the AWD manual version has been discontinued. Furthermore, the SUV gets six airbags as standard across all variants, along with an Electronic Parking Brake as standard on all automatic variants.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Specifications

Expect the new Hyryder Aero Edition to be available across all three powertrain options. The SUV is available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, as well as the 1.5-litre Strong Hybrid motor. There is a 1.5-litre CNG option as well. Transmission options include manual and automatic, depending on the engine option.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: GST 2.0 Prices

The Hyryder has received a significant price reduction of up to ₹65,400 under the new GST reform. The SUV now starts at ₹10.95 lakh, going up to ₹19.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

