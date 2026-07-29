Toyota hopes Indian auto industry's growth momentum to continue despite headwinds, bets big on festive season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor expects the growth momentum in the passenger vehicles segment of the Indian automobile industry to continue in the second half of the current financial year despite headwinds, including fuel price hikes, emanating from the West Asia war. The automaker, which launched the new-generation iteration of its popular lifestyle pickup truck Toyota Hilux on Tuesday, at a starting price of ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), expects the festive season to drive sales further.

PTI has quoted Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), saying, “Currently we see a lot of traction in terms of SUVs, and in the coming six months we expect the momentum to be more because we have the festive season coming. Normally we have the festive season lined up till Diwali and the New Year, Christmas and New Year. We see a positive momentum at this point."

When asked what is driving the market despite headwinds such as fuel price hike due to the West Asia war, Manohar said, “The choice for the customer is so wide at this point of time. So, still, even though a lot of external factors are being said, the bigger impact is not clear." Noting that even Toyota is cautious about the market, he said, "But we see that month-on-month, the inquiry as well as the customer arrival at the showroom is still going well. We feel that is giving a positive impact in our sector." He further added that the growth momentum is being witnessed by other passenger vehicle manufacturers as well, not just Toyota.

New Hilux bets on shifting mobility preference

Speaking about the new Hilux, which comes with a host of updates on design and feature front, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has hinted that the company is betting big on the shifting mobility preference of the Indian consumers. The OEM's Deputy Managing Director Tadashi Asazuma said India is witnessing a significant shift in mobility preferences. Customers are looking for vehicles that go beyond transportation to support diverse lifestyles, professional needs and the pursuit of new experiences. "At Toyota, we view this as an opportunity to deliver products like the all-new Hilux that empower customers with greater freedom, confidence and peace of mind," he added.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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