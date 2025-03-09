Toyota Hilux Black Edition launched at 37.90 lakh. Here's what the new special edition version gets

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition was launched earlier in the week with a price tag of ₹37.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Like every other black or dard edition models, the Hilux Black Edition too gets an all black theme, both for the exterior and the interior. The Hilux Black edition was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Hilux is still the most popular pick-up truck in the Indian market as well in the global market and with the new Black Edition, Toyota is hoping to seek attention from more customers. Here’s what the special edition Hilux brings to the table.

1 Exterior Just like every other black edition model, the Hilux Black Edition too gets black treatment all round. The Black Edition of the Toyota Hilux comes with blacked-out elements. The front radiator grille, bumper, fender garnish, fuel lid garnish, ORVM covers and door handles are now blacked out. It further gets black alloy wheels black wheel hubs, giving the pick-up truck a stealthy look.

2 Cabin and tech The cabin of the Toyota Hilux Black Edition also gets a blacked out treatment. Interestingly, the regular variant of the pick-up also gets a blacked out cabin. Meanwhile, the features list also remains the same between both the versions. The Hilux Black Edition continues to feature an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, eight-way powered seat, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, push button to start/stop the engine and dual-zone climate control.

3 Safety Just like its cabin and feature set, the safety features of the Hilux Black Edition remain exactly similar to the regular model. It continues to get 7 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

5 Price The new Hilux Black Edition sits at the top of the Hilux lineup in India. The Toyota Hilux range starts with the Standard 4X4 variant, which is priced at ₹30.40 lakh, while the top end of the regular version of the pick-up, High 4X4 AT is priced at ₹37.90 lakh. Interestingly, the Hilux Black Edition is priced at ₹37.90 lakh as well. All the prices are ex-showroom.

