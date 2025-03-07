HT Auto
Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At 37.90 Lakh

Toyota Hilux Black Edition launched at 37.90 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM
  • Toyota Hilux Black Edition was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Toyota Hilux Black Edition comes with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is also doing duty on other Toyota models.
Toyota Hilux Black Edition comes with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is also doing duty on other Toyota models.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched Hilux Black Edition in the Indian market. It is priced at 37.90 lakh ex-showroom. The pick-up truck comes with several cosmetic upgrades, the brand has not made any mechanical changes. Hilux is still the most popular pick-up truck in the Indian market as well in the global market and with the new Black Edition, Toyota is hoping to seek attention from more customers. The Black Edition of Hilux first made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

What are the cosmetic changes to the Toyota Hilux Black Edition?

As expected, the Black Edition of the Toyota Hilux comes with blacked-out elements. So, the front radiator grille, bumper, fender garnish, fuel lid garnish, ORVM covers and door handles are now blacked out. The alloy wheels along with the hubs are also now finished in black.

What powers the Toyota Hilux Black Edition?

Toyota Hilux Black Edition is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine that puts out just over 200 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 500 Nm with the automatic gearbox. With the manual gearbox, the torque output is decreased to 420 Nm. It also comes with a 4x4 drivetrain and an Electronic Differential Lock along with an Automatic Limited Slip Differential.

Watch: Toyota unveils Hilux lifestyle utility vehicle in India

What underpins the Toyota Hilux Black Edition?

Toyota Hilux is underpinned by brand's Innovative Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) platform which is a ladder frame chassis. The same unit is used for the Innova Crysta as well as the Fortuner.

What are the safety features of the Toyota Hilux Black Edition?

Toyota Hilux Black Edition is equipped with 7 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

Also Read : Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT launched at 46.36 lakh. Check details

What are the features of the Toyota Hilux?

Toyota Hilux is equipped with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, eight-way powered seat, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, push button to start/stop the engine and dual-zone climate control.

What is the price of the Toyota Hilux?

The price of the Toyota Hilux starts at 30.40 lakh and goes up to 37.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2025, 11:08 AM IST

