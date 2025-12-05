Toyota GR GT revealed with twin-turbo V8 hybrid and aero-driven design

Toyota’s history with sports cars started with the 2000GT in the late 1960s, which would go on to become Japan’s first performance-focused icon. Under the Lexus banner, it launched the mighty LFA that remains widely regarded as one of the most iconic supercars of all time. Decades later, the Japanese carmaker follows in the footsteps of its past heroes to bring us an all-new flagship, the Toyota GR GT. Billed as a road-legal race car, the new model and its GT3 counterpart are said to be direct results of veterans who worked on the LFA “transferring skills and techniques to younger members," as well as adoption of new technologies for modern-day performance thrills.

Toyota’s motorsport division, Gazoo Racing, developed the GR GT with three key elements in mind: a thoroughly low centre of gravity, a low kerb weight with high rigidity, and maximised aerodynamic performance. It achieved its first tenet by making the driver and the car’s individual centres of gravity nearly identical and adopting a front-engined rear-wheel drive configuration for ease of handling. With regards to the second element, the GR GT is built around Toyota’s first all-aluminium frame with carbon fibre-reinforced plastic used on the body panels for maximum rigidity while maintaining a kerb weight goal of 1,750 kg or less.

The Toyota GR GT is the first from the carmaker to feature an all-aluminium space frame for maximum rigidity while maintaining a kerb weight goal of 1,750 kg or less

Toyota approached design a little differently from its usual playbook. Instead of sketching the exterior first and fine-tuning the aero later, the team began by locking in the aerodynamic targets and styled the exterior around them. This meant aero engineers and designers worked side by side from day one, shaping a body that is not only dramatic to look at but also fundamentally optimised for airflow and cooling, securing its final tenet.

Toyota GR GT: Twin-turbo V8

The GR GT is fitted with Toyota's new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a rear transaxle electric motor, sending 650 bhp and 850 Nm of torque rearward

These principles won’t mean anything without some good old-fashioned power, and to this end, the GR GT has been fitted with Toyota’s all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Combined with an electric motor integrated with the rear transaxle, the car aims for 640 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, all of which will be sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic with a wet clutch and a limited-slip differential. Notably, these are stated as the minimum targets for the GR GT, and the final production-spec could deliver beyond its promises.

Toyota claims that optimising the position of the battery, tank, and other components has resulted in a front-rear weight distribution of 45:55, which means you can chuck it in and out of corners with ease. Doing so requires copious amounts of stopping power, but the GR GT has you covered with massive carbon ceramic brakes fitted onto its 21-inch wheels. These are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres developed specifically for this model.

Toyota GR GT3:

The Toyota GR GT3 race car meets the FIA specifications for GT3 racing and will carry over the twin-turbo V8 stripped from the electric motor

Gazoo Racing always intended for the GR GT to go racing, and as such, it developed the new flagship alongside its GT3 race car version. The Toyota GR GT3 meets the FIA GT3 specifications, which is the top class for production-spec motorsports. It fulfils the same three tenets but takes them to their extremes with its reimagined front fascia housing a larger grille and front splitter, hood louvres and fender vents, chunky side skirts with side-exit exhausts, and a massive rear wing. It shares the same chassis and suspension as the road-going GT and carries over its twin-turbo V8 while dropping the hybrid power for a lighter, and more raw driving experience.

Toyota claims its new halo cars have been repeatedly tested, driven to failure, and repaired in order to mould them into the perfect driver’s cars. The carmaker will continue to test and develop the GR GT and GR GT3 until their official launch in 2027.

