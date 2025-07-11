Toyota Glanza Prestige Edition launched, now gets 6 airbags as standard

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has rolled out updates to its premium hatchback, the Glanza , with a renewed focus on safety and added features. In a key development, the Glanza will now offer six airbags as standard across all variants. This marks a notable shift toward improved occupant protection, aligning with growing customer expectations and evolving safety norms in the Indian automotive market.

The decision to make six airbags standard is aimed at enhancing safety for both drivers and passengers, a move that puts the Glanza in line with several models in higher segments that have already adopted comprehensive airbag coverage. With this update, Toyota further solidifies its stance on prioritizing safety across its product range.

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor gets yet another price hike. Here's how much it costs now

Toyota Glanza Pretige Package

Alongside the safety upgrade, Toyota has also introduced a new limited-period accessory bundle dubbed the “Prestige Package." The package, available until July 31, includes a range of cosmetic additions designed to enhance the vehicle’s styling and in-cabin experience. Items in the package include chrome-trimmed body side mouldings, premium door visors, rear lamp and lower grille garnishes, illuminated door sills, and a rear skid plate. These accessories are dealer-fitted and offered as an optional enhancement.

The Glanza, based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno platform, has seen steady traction in the Indian market, with over two lakh units sold since its debut. It continues to appeal to a wide demographic—especially urban commuters and first-time car buyers—thanks to its fuel efficiency, compact dimensions, and a feature-rich cabin.

Also Read : Thinking of Toyota Taisor Limited Edition? Key facts you must know before buying

Mechanically, the Glanza remains unchanged, powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine, available with both manual and automatic transmission options. It also offers a CNG variant. Mileage figures stand at 22.94 km/l for the AMT version and 30.61 km/kg for the CNG model.

Toyota continues to offer an extensive feature list, including a 9-inch touchscreen, Head-Up Display, 360-degree camera, connected car features through Toyota i-Connect, and other comfort-oriented touches like rear AC vents and automatic climate control.

With the addition of standard six airbags and the optional Prestige Package, the Glanza becomes a more rounded offering in the premium hatchback segment. The updated Glanza starts at ₹6.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and continues to be backed by Toyota’s standard 3-year/100,000 km warranty, which is extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: