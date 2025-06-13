Toyota Glanza & Hyryder get early-bird festive offers. Buy now, pay later & benefits worth 1 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced special offers for the Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder , bringing the festive cheer early for customers. The limited-period campaign called ‘Buy Now, Pay in Navratri’ brings delayed EMIs and benefits of up to ₹1 lakh, specially curated in association with Toyota Financial Services (TFS). Here’s a look at the benefits rolled out by Toyota on its popular-selling models.

Toyota Glanza & Hyryder - Buy Now, Pay 3 Months Later

As part of the early-bird festive offers, customers can purchase the Glanza or Hyryder now, but with the option to begin EMI payments three months later, around Navratri. The scheme is available at authorised Toyota dealerships in North India and is valid till June 30, 2025. Customers will be charged a nominal EMI of ₹99 for the first three months, after which the regular EMIs will commence.

Customers buying the Toyota Glanza or Urban Cruiser Hyryder also get get five free Services, a five-year extended warranty, corporate & exchange bonus, and special offers for Defence Personnel

Additionally, the Toyota Glanza and Hyryder get benefits of up to ₹1 lakh, including five free Services, five-year extended warranty, corporate & exchange bonus, and special offers for Defence Personnel.

Speaking about the festive offer, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Chief Representative – North Region - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we believe that owning a car should be a joyful and stress-free experience, especially during moments that matter most to our customers. We remain committed to delivering best-in-class experiences to our valued customers, ensuring our vehicles are easy to purchase, effortless to maintain and a pleasure to drive."

Toyota Glanza & Hyryder Prices

The Toyota Glanza is the most accessible offering available from the automaker. It comes with the 1.2-litre petrol motor paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT. Meanwhile, the Toyota UC Hyryder competes in the highly competitive compact SUV segment and is one of the two offerings to come with a strong-hybrid powertrain. The Glanza hatchback starts from ₹6.90 lakh, while the Hyryder is priced from ₹11.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

