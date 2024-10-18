Toyota Glanza Festival Edition launched. Check what it offers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched Glanza Festival Edition in the Indian market. It will be available across all variants, in all Toyota dealerships until 31st October. The Glanza Festival Edition will come with a dealer-fitted Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) package worth ₹20,567. It is important to note that this limited edition model will be available only till 31st October.

The Glanza Festival Edition is distinguished by notable features such as chrome and black body side moulding, chrome accents on the back door garnish, and ORVM garnish. Other changes include a 3D floormat, premium door visors, and neck cushions in black and silver for the comfort of rear occupants. The changes to the exterior include chrome garnishes on the rear bumper, fender, rear reflector, and a welcome door lamp.

There are no mechanical changes to the Toyota Glanza. So, it continues to come with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 88 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. There is also a CNG powertrain on offer in which the power drops to 76 bhp and torque is rated for 98.5 Nm. It is only offered with a manual gearbox.

Before this, Toyota introduced the special edition of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Taisor which also came with genuine accessories from the dealership. Commenting on the introduction of the festive limited edition of Toyota Glanza, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Our aim is to bring added excitement to our customers during this festive season with the introduction of the ‘Festival Limited Edition’ of the Toyota Glanza. Glanza has always been appreciated for its blend of dynamic-sporty design, advanced features, and superior performance, and with this limited edition, we are enhancing its appeal even further.

We have taken great care to ensure that the accessories not only uplift the visual appeal of the Glanza, but also add to the overall comfort and utility, making it ideal companion for customers looking for a premium and refined driving experience. We are committed to delivering quality and value that go beyond the product itself, reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional after-sales services that Toyota is known for. We believe this festive edition will resonate strongly with our customers, offering them the opportunity to celebrate in style while enjoying the performance and prestige of their favourite Toyota model."

