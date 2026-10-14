Toyota Glanza facelift vs Tata Altroz top variant spec comparison: price, engine, features

Premium hatchbacks have become a really interesting proposition in the automotive space, as most of them have moved away from four-cylinder engines to three-cylinder engines to boost fuel efficiency, especially with CNG being offered on three of them. The Toyota Glanza has recently been launched with a new engine and new features, while the Tata Altroz continues to be a great value-for-money proposition as well. Let’s see how the top variants of the Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz fare against each other:

The Toyota Glanza facelift and Tata Altroz rival with three-cylinder petrol engines, diesel and CNG options, feature-rich cabins, and competitive pricing, starting at ₹ 6.99 lakh and ₹ 5.99 lakh, respectively

Toyota Glanza facelift vs Tata Altroz: Engine

The Toyota Glanza facelift is powered by the same engine which powers the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Z12E three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 81.8 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. The Toyota Glanza also gets a factory-fitted CNG kit, because of which there is a drop in power in the variants equipped with one. The CNG-equipped Baleno is powered by the same Z12E engine, producing 68.79 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

The Tata Altroz, on the other hand, gets two different powertrains, including a 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, an AMT transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Toyota Glanza facelift vs Tata Altroz: Features

The Toyota Glanza facelift gets plenty of new features, including ventilated front seats, Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), a multi-function steering wheel, wireless charger with active cooling, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, head-up display (HUD), and leatherette upholstery, among others.

The Tata Altroz, on the other hand, gets a feature-loaded equipment list, including an electrically operated sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, air purifier, a 10.24-inch infotainment system with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging, dual 65W Type-C USB charging ports, a multifunction two-spoke steering wheel, a 360-degree camera with a blind-spot monitoring system, and rear parking assist, among others.

Also Read : Toyota Glanza facelift launched; gets refreshed design, new features and more

Toyota Glanza facelift vs Tata Altroz: Price

Toyota Glanza facelift has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹6.99 lakh, while the top variant of the Toyota Glanza facelift boasts a price of ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Altroz, on the other hand, has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.99 lakh, with the top variant being priced at ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

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