Toyota has just launched the Toyota Glanza facelift in India, which came on the heels of the Suzuki facelift. The Glanza is essentially the revamped and rebadged iteration of the Baleno, under the Suzuki-Toyota global partnership that explores model and technology sharing. Launched at a price ranging between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Glanza facelift comes sharing the same platform, features and technology as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, the design of the Toyota premium hatchback is distinctive, especially the front profile, compared to the Maruti Suzuki premium hatchback, as the Glanza carries a design philosophy influenced by the automaker's global design language.

If you are planning to buy the Toyota Glanza facelift and considering the Maruti Suzuki Baleno as well, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the two premium hatchbacks' possible monthly EMI.

Toyota Glanza facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Toyota Glanza facelift and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, we have considered the pricing of both the base and top variants of the two models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest and repayment tenure are considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Toyota Glanza facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Toyota Glanza E MT ₹ 6.99 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 22,391 Toyota Glanza V (O) AMT ₹ 10.98 lakh ₹ 35,172 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma MT ₹ 5.99 lakh ₹ 19,188 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha (O) AGS ₹ 9.99 lakh ₹ 32,001

According to our calculation, the Toyota Glanza commands a monthly EMI between ₹22,391 and ₹35,172, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno commands a monthly EMI between ₹19,188 and ₹32,001, depending on the variant.

However, customers must remember that any car's monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple key factors. These factors include the variant selected, applicable offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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