Toyota Glanza facelift vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI comparison

Toyota Glanza has received a much-awaited facelift, which came on the heels of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift. The Toyota Glanza facelift retains the silhouette of the pre-facelift version, but the design has been tweaked, and new features have been added. Also, there is a new three-cylinder petrol engine, which replaces the erstwhile four-cylinder petrol engine.

Launched at a price ranging between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Glanza facelift has revised its competition with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, on which the premium hatchback is based. Also, it challenges rivals like the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.

Toyota Glanza vs Hyundai i20: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of both the models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for the loan has been considered as 36 months.

Toyota Glanza vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Toyota Glanza E MT ₹ 6.99 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 22,391 Toyota Glanza V (O) AMT ₹ 10.98 lakh ₹ 35,172 Hyundai i20 MT ERA ₹ 5.99 lakh ₹ 19,210 Hyundai i20 IVT ASTA (O) DT Knight Edition ₹ 10.68 lakh ₹ 34,218

According to the calculation, the Toyota Glanza commands a monthly EMI between ₹22,391 and ₹35,172, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 commands a monthly EMI between ₹19,210 and ₹34,218, depending on the variant.

However, customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any vehicle may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, applicable offers and discounts, the rate of interest, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the repayment tenure, etc.

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