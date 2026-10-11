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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Glanza Facelift Teased Ahead Of Oct 14th Launch

Toyota Glanza facelift teased ahead of Oct 14th launch

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 11 Oct 2026, 08:00 am
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  • Toyota has teased the Glanza facelift ahead of its India launch on October 14, 2026, showing a revised front bumper, repositioned logo and redesigned fog-lamp housings.

Image of the current Toyota Glanza used for representational purpose only.
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Toyota Kirloskar Motor has released the first teaser of the updated Glanza, revealing changes to the premium hatchback’s front-end styling ahead of its launch in India on October 14, 2026. The facelift arrives around a month after the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, on which the Glanza is based, received its update.

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The upcoming Glanza facelift is expected to follow a similar approach to the updated Baleno, with revisions to the exterior design, additional features and a potential change to the petrol powertrain. Toyota has not revealed the complete details of the updated model yet.

Toyota Glanza facelift: What's new in the design?

The teaser offers a look at the front profile of the Glanza facelift, highlighting a few changes to its styling. The Toyota logo has been repositioned higher on the bonnet, while the U-shaped element on the lower front bumper now gets a chrome finish instead of the black finish seen on the current model.

The LED fog lamps also appear to sit within redesigned square housings, giving the lower portion of the front bumper a revised appearance. However, the headlamp units appear to have been carried over from the existing model. The teaser also shows the hatchback in a red exterior shade.

Toyota has not revealed the rear profile or the side design of the updated Glanza. Given the changes made to the Baleno, the facelift is expected to retain the overall silhouette of the current car, with revisions likely to be concentrated around the front fascia.

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Toyota Glanza facelift: Expected features

The cabin of the updated Glanza remains under wraps. However, the facelift could receive several equipment upgrades based on the changes introduced to the latest Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Expected additions include ventilated front seats, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Toyota has not confirmed these features for the Glanza yet, and the final equipment list will be revealed closer to its launch.

The existing model is positioned as a premium hatchback for buyers seeking a relatively practical city car with a spacious cabin and a feature-rich package. The expected equipment upgrades could help the facelift remain competitive in the segment.

Toyota Glanza facelift: Expected engine and gearbox options

The updated Glanza is expected to receive a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, similar to the unit introduced in the facelifted Baleno. The engine is expected to produce around 83 bhp and 112 Nm of torque.

Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual gearbox and an automated manual transmission (AMT). A factory-fitted CNG option is also expected to remain part of the lineup, although Toyota has not announced the final powertrain specifications.

The switch to the three-cylinder engine would mark a mechanical change for the Glanza, which currently uses a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Toyota Glanza facelift: Expected price and rivals

Toyota is expected to announce the prices of the Glanza facelift on October 14. The updated hatchback could command a slight premium over the outgoing model, depending on the changes to its features and powertrain.

Once launched, the Toyota Glanza facelift will continue to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 in India's premium hatchback segment. More details, including the complete feature list, variant-wise specifications and prices, are expected to be revealed at the launch.

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First Published Date: 11 Oct 2026, 08:00 am IST
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