Toyota Gazoo Racing unveils GRMN Corolla, gets 15Nm bump and new bodykit

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed one of the most powerful versions of the Corolla ever built, the GRMN Corolla. The model, developed with extensive testing on the Nürburgring racetrack, is based on the already capable GR Corolla and has upgrades to its powertrain, chassis, aerodynamics and weight reduction measures. Furthermore, the GRMN Corolla will be available in limited numbers across Japan, Australia and the United States, with bookings expected to open between August and October 2026, while deliveries are expected to commence in 2027.

Toyota GR Corolla GRMN: Engine

The Toyota GR Corolla GRMN is powered by a 1.6-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine found in the GR Corolla, producing 305 hp and 415 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed manual transmission. While the power output remains the same, it gets a 15 Nm higher torque output. In addition to that, the Corolla GRMN gets a refined torque delivery within the 3,600 rpm to 4,800 rpm range to improve performance during track use. Not only that, but the GRMN Corolla features an intercooler spray system designed to enhance cooling performance under demanding driving conditions.

Toyota GR Corolla GRMN: Exterior

The Toyota GRMN Corolla adopts a way more aggressive appearance than the standard GR Corolla. The front fascia features a redesigned bumper with larger air intakes, and a lightweight carbon-fibre bonnet with air vents. Moreover, a smoked Toyota emblem distinguishes the model from its siblings. Additional aerodynamic enhancements include fender vents and air outlets positioned behind the front wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a large carbon-fibre roof spoiler.

The GRMN Corolla remains largely unchanged in overall dimensions compared to the GR Corolla, with the only notable difference being a marginal 5 mm reduction in height. By using lightweight materials and removing select interior components, Toyota has reduced the vehicle's weight by 30 kg compared to the GR Corolla.

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Toyota GR Corolla GRMN: Interior

The Toyota GRMN Corolla gets a strict two-seat configuration, with the rear seats removed to prioritise weight savings and performance, on the interior. Occupants are seated in bolstered bucket seats featuring red accents and embroidered GR logos on the headrests. The overall dashboard layout mirrors that of the GR Corolla; the cabin receives exclusive enhancements, including brushed metal and carbon-fibre trim elements, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a red centre marker, multiple GRMN badges, and extensive red detailing throughout the interior.

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