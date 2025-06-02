Toyota Fortuner with 48V hybrid assist launched at 44.72 lakh. Check details

The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V variants have been launched. Available in two variants- Fortuner Neo Drive 48V and Legender Neo Drive 48V, the prices are ₹44.72 lakh and ₹50.09 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. The new variants are equipped with an advanced 48‑Volt system, aimed at offering improved fuel efficiency, enhanced driving performance and greater comfort.

The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V is priced at ₹ 44.72 lakh while the Legender Neo Drive 48V is priced at ₹ 50.09 lakh

Bookings for the Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive variants are open from June 02, 2025, with deliveries beginning from the 3rd Week of June. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, stated that as the SUV market in India grows steadily, customers are seeking advanced features and differentiated styling. “As segment first, it underscores our commitment to delivering ever-better cars that align with evolving customer lifestyles, while also reinforcing Toyota’s multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality," he added.

The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V gets powered by the same 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. However, the engine now gets paired with a 48-Volt system, featuring a belt-integrated starter generator and lithium-ion battery. The company claims that this hybrid assist delivers smoother low-end acceleration, quieter operation, and improved efficiency.

Similar to one of the features of a hybrid electric system, the battery is charged during deceleration, efficiently regenerating braking energy which would otherwise be lost, whilst also adding additional braking performance. The new Smart Idle Start-Stop function further improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions by switching off the engine when stationary. Additionally, it also comes with the Multi-Terrain Select system that adjusts throttle response, braking, and traction control to optimize performance across various terrains.

Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V: Design and features

The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V arrives with no change to the design. It continues with the dual-tone colour scheme of white and black, sharper headlamp DRLs, different bumpers and a few more cosmetic tweaks compared to the regular Fortuner. It further gets 20 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, in terms of features, apart from the additional features, the equipment list remains the same as before. It still offers dual-tone interiors, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a digital screen for infotainment, and wireless charging, amongst features it boasts. Others in this class include ventilated front seats, 11 premium JBL speakers with a subwoofer and amplifier.

