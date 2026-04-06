MG Majestor to launch on April 20; bookings open at 41,000

MG Motor India is gearing up to introduce its new flagship SUV, the Majestor , in the country on April 20. Positioned above the Gloster , the Majestor will take the top spot in the brand’s ICE SUV lineup, which now includes the Hector , Hector Plus , Astor , Gloster and the new Majestor. Bookings for the SUV have already commenced at ₹41,000 via the company’s official website.

Under the hood, the Majestor carries forward the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine from the Gloster. This unit produces 215 bhp and 478 Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels through an all-wheel-drive system. It also gets an adaptive 2H-4H system, multiple terrain modes including sand, mud, rock and snow, and a segment-first triple differential lock. The SUV also boasts a water wading capacity of 810 mm, underlining its off-road credentials.

In terms of design, the Majestor leans into a bold, traditional SUV stance. It features a split headlamp setup with Dragon Eye LED DRLs and tri-beam stacked LED headlamps. The upright proportions, large wheel arches, chunky bumpers, mosaic matrix grille and sculpted bonnet give it a strong road presence. Other highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, chrome side steps, black cladding and connected LED tail lamps with ‘Morris Garages’ branding at the rear.

Inside, the Majestor is offered as a three-row SUV with both six- and seven-seat configurations. The cabin gets smoked ebony interiors with leather upholstery and multi-mode massage seats featuring eight patterns. Feature highlights include a dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch infotainment system, ventilated seats for the first and second rows, a panoramic sunroof, JBL 12-speaker audio system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control.

The SUV also packs in tech such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual wireless chargers, a 220V power outlet and a powered tailgate with kick gesture. MG has partnered with Jio for enhanced connected car tech, and the Majestor introduces features like a Bluetooth key, valet mode and a quiet mode that reduces cabin disturbance by muting selected speakers.

Practicality hasn’t been overlooked either. Boot space stands at 343 litres with all three rows in use, expanding to 1,350 litres with the third row folded.

On the safety front, the Majestor is built on a high-tensile ladder-frame chassis and comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS features. These include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking. It also gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control and intelligent headlamp control among other features.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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