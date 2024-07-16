Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Fortuner Rival, Jeep Meridian Gets A Price Cut. Now Starts At

Toyota Fortuner rival, Jeep Meridian gets a price cut. Now starts at

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Jul 2024, 18:28 PM
Follow us on:
  • Jeep Meridian shares its engine with the Compass. It is a 2.0-litre diesel unit that is sourced from Fiat.
The Jeep Meridian Overland edition is identifiable via its variant-specific alloy wheels and body-coloured cladding all around. The standard version of the Jeep Meridian SUV comes with black cladding.

Jeep Meridian just got a price cut and now the range starts at 29.49 lakh ex-showroom. Earlier, the prices of the Jeep Meridian started from 31.23 lakh ex-showroom. It is expected that these prices are for a limited period only. Jeep sells the Meridian in two trims - Overland and Limited (O). There is also an X package that customers can get.

Jeep has already confirmed that they will be launching the Meridian facelift in the Indian market later this year. The manufacturer has already been testing the Meridian 2.0 on the Indian roads.

The test mule that was spotted was equipped with sensors for the Advanced Driver Aids System. It was on test by Bosch so there is a possibility that the SUV will use ADAS sensors sourced from Bosch. Apart from ADAS technology, the 2024 Meridian is expected to come with redesigned bumpers in the front as well as rear. It is expected that there will be no changes to the lighting elements. There could be a few subtle changes to the interior as well in terms of the material and colour choices for the upholstery and dashboard.

2024 Jeep Meridian: Engine

The 2024 Jeep Meridian will continue to come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is shared with the Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Hector Plus, Tata Harrier and Safari. It puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep offers the Meridian with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is also a 4x4 drivetrain available with the Meridian. Unfortunately, Jeep does not have a petrol engine in its lineup.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Meridian
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 29.90 - 39.83 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Jeep Compass
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 20.69 - 32.27 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Tucson
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1995.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 35.17 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Citroen and Jeep offer monsoon service packages for July. Check details

2024 Jeep Meridian: Rivals

The 2024 Jeep Meridian will continue to go against the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the upcoming Ford Everest. MG is also preparing to launch the facelifted version of the Gloster in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2024, 18:28 PM IST
TAGS: Hector Plus Compass Meridian Jeep India Jeep 2024 Meridian Meridian
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS