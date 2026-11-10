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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Fortuner Legender Prices Hiked By Up To 48,000

Toyota Fortuner Legender prices hiked by up to 48,000

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 10 Nov 2026, 13:10 pm
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Toyota has increased Fortuner Legender prices by up to 48,000. The premium SUV retains its 2.8-litre diesel engine, 4x2/4x4 configurations and additional comfort features

Toyota Fortuner Legender prices hiked by up to ₹48,000
Toyota Fortuner Legender
EMI starting at just
₹56,200/ month
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Japanese automaker Toyota has hiked the prices of the Fortuner Legender by up to 48,000 for select variants. The Legender gets a more aggressive, urban-like look, gets more features and boasts only one powertrain, compared to the standard Fortuner.

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Toyota Fortuner Legender: Variant-Wise Price Hike

The entry-level variant, the 4x2 AT, of the Toyota Fortuner Legender is now priced at 43.35 lakh (ex-showroom), receiving a price hike of 43,000 over its previous price tag of 42.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-variant of the Legender, which is the 4x4 MT, is now priced at 45.53 lakh (ex-showroom), receiving a 45,000 hike over its previous price tag of 45.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Lastly, the top variant of the Legender, the 4x4 Neo Drive AT, received a price hike of 48,000 over its previous ex-showroom price of 48.29 lakh and now boasts a price tag of 48.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

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With the latest revision, the Legender is now available at prices ranging between 43.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and 48.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Fortuner Legender: Engine Specs

The Toyota Fortuner Legender is powered by a 2.8L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In addition, the Legender is available in 4x2 as well as 4x4 variants.

Also Read : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a price hike of up to 6,000 for select variants

Toyota Fortuner Legender: Interior and Features

The Legender boasts a dual-tone black and red interior, which makes the SUV look sportier than the standard Fortuner. In addition, the Legender gets several features that the standard Fortuner does not, including front ventilated seats, wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate with kick gesture, among others.

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First Published Date: 10 Nov 2026, 13:10 pm IST
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