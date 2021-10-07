Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant launched, priced at 42.33 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new 4X4 variant of its flagship Fortuner Legender SUV. The Legender was first launched in January this year with a 4X2 diesel variant along with the facelift version of the Fortuner SUV. The 4X4 version of the Fortuner Legender has been priced at ₹42.33 lakh )ex-showroom).

The Fortuner Legender 4X4 promises to satiate both performance enthusiasts and those seeking luxury. It comes with exclusively designed headlamps, Split Quad LEDs with a Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature and more.

The SUV’s exterior features also include the Catamaran Style front and rear bumpers, sharp and sleek front grille with Piano Black accents, Sequential Turn Indicators, and 18-inch Machine Cut Finished alloys.

The interior of the Fortuner Legender 4X4 includes a dual tone theme in black and maroon, contrast stitching for steering wheel and console box, ambient lighting and USB ports for rear passengers as well.

Apart from these, the Fortuner Legender 4X4 also gets features like kick sensor for power back door and wireless smartphone charger.

Under the hood, the Fortuner Legender 4X4 will come powered with a 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is capable of churning out 204 PS of power and 500 Nm of peak torque.