Toyota Fortuner gets mild hybrid tech, but will it come to India? Check details

Hybrid vehicles have been gaining traction in the global automotive market, offering a blend of traditional combustion engines and electric power. This technology has seen significant uptake due to its environmental benefits and improved fuel efficiency. One of the latest developments in the hybrid vehicle segment is the introduction of the Toyota Fortuner MHEV in South Africa.

The Toyota Fortuner MHEV is a mild-hybrid version of the popular SUV, sharing its mild-hybrid technology with the Hilux MHEV, which was unveiled late last year. This hybrid SUV is expected to go on sale in other markets in the coming months, following its launch in South Africa.

The South African-spec Fortuner MHEV bears a strong resemblance to the Fortuner Legender sold in India, offering a wider array of exterior paint options. Under the hood, this SUV features a 2.8-liter diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The hybrid setup delivers an extra 16hp and 42Nm of torque, boosting the total output to 201 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Toyota asserts that the Fortuner MHEV is 5 percent more fuel-efficient than the standard Fortuner 2.8 diesel, courtesy of its hybrid technology.

In addition to the mild-hybrid system, the Fortuner MHEV also features the Toyota Safety Sense ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, and some minor interior cosmetic tweaks. The SUV comes with a 6-speed automatic gearbox as standard and is available in both 2WD and 4WD variants.

While the Fortuner MHEV and the Hilux MHEV are being rolled out internationally, India is sticking with the regular Fortuner and Hilux models. Toyota's lineup in India currently includes petrol, petrol-hybrid, petrol-CNG, and diesel-powered models. The future introduction of Toyota's diesel mild-hybrid technology in India remains uncertain.

Furthermore, Toyota is gearing up to launch its first mass-market EV in India next year. This EV will be a sibling to the Maruti eVX SUV, highlighting the brand's dedication to sustainable mobility.

