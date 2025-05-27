Toyota Fortuner crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales in India. Here’s what makes it popular

The Toyota Fortuner , a name synonymous with power, has surpassed the three lakh sales mark in India since its debut in 2009. Despite its old-fashioned interior and lack of features, the Fortuner continues to dominate its segment, selling like hotcakes.

The Toyota Fortuner comes priced between ₹ 33.78 lakh and ₹ 51.94 lakh (ex-showroom). the Toyota Fortuner comes available in two different engine options - petrol and diesel.

Over the past 13 years, it has become one of the highest-selling and most sought-after cars in the country, despite its higher price range. What drives Indians' love for the Fortuner, and why is it so popular in India?

Toyota Fortuner: Reliability

Toyota, and the Fortuner as well, has a reputation for outstanding longevity. It is not unusual to spot older Fortuner models from the 2000s continuing to run like new after clocking over 2,00,000 or 3,00,000 kilometres.

While some would say that the Toyota Fortuner's design of the interior is not fancy and almost utilitarian, it tends to be durable overall. This reputation for endurance in performance has contributed significantly to sustaining the Fortuner's wide popularity in Indian markets.

Toyota Fortuner: Low maintenance cost

The Toyota Fortuner's popularity in the Indian SUV market can be explained by aspects such as ruggedness. Toyota's track record of durable vehicles means lower ownership expenses in the long term. Longer warranty periods and easy availability of genuine spares after the warranty period also ensure ease in maintenance.

Lastly, the service intervals of the Fortuner are not frequent, and maintenance is found to be reasonable relative to some competitors. These advantages, combined with the inherent features of the SUV as well as its roomy interior, cement the Fortuner's status as a favorite among Indian automobile buyers.

Toyota Fortuner: Powerful diesel engine

Though the Toyota Fortuner comes in both petrol and diesel engine versions, the diesel variant dominates in India. The reason behind this popularity is the engine's performance. The 2.8-liter diesel engine has a massive 500 Nm of torque. The powerful torque comes at a very low 1,600 RPM, also contributing to drivability in different situations.

In addition to this, the power delivery of the diesel engine at 201 bhp also results in an estimated 0-100 kmph time of less than 10 seconds, which is good enough for a full-size SUV. Though the petrol engine may not be the best option for all users, the diesel Fortuner's emphasis on torque and speed addresses a broader set of driving requirements in India and further consolidates its supremacy in the market.

Toyota Fortuner: Toyota after sales support

The success of the Toyota Fortuner can also be credited to circumstances beyond the vehicle. Toyota's well-developed after-sales service infrastructure has a contribution to make. This infrastructure provides general access to service centers in India, making maintenance and repair easy for owners. Usually, the service centers have trained technicians with knowledge about Toyota vehicles, and procuring genuine parts is usually not a problem.

This combination of elements leads to an impression of lower long-term maintenance costs for the Fortuner. Maintenance costs should be noted, though, as depending on the model and driving habits, they may vary. Toyota's after-sales service chain does, though, provide consistency and accessibility that appeals to some Indian automobile buyers

Toyota Fortuner: Resale value

The Toyota Fortuner stands out in the SUV market for its ability to retain its value remarkably well. Unlike many SUVs that depreciate quickly, Fortuner owners can expect to get a significant portion of their initial investment back even after years of ownership or high mileage on the odometer – often exceeding 100,000 kilometers.

The focus on durability and longevity positions the Fortuner not just as a comfortable and powerful SUV, but also as a potentially sound financial decision. This emphasis on long-term value is a major contributor to the Fortuner's lasting popularity in the Indian market.

