Toyota Fortuner 48V launched with key changes. Here’s how its differs

The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V has been launched bringing mild hybrid technology to the Fortuner lineup. The 48V mild hybrid system has been introduced with two variants of the SUV – Fortuner Neo Drive 48V and Legender Neo Drive 48V. While the design and the features list remain the same, there have been mechanical changes made to Fortuner. Here’s what the Fortuner 48V brings to the table.

1 Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V: Design The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V arrives with no change to the design. It continues with the dual-tone colour scheme of white and black, sharper headlamp DRLs, different bumpers and a few more cosmetic tweaks compared to the regular Fortuner. It further gets 20 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

2 Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V: Features In terms of features, apart from the additional features, the equipment list remains the same as before. It still offers dual-tone interiors, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a digital screen for infotainment, and wireless charging, amongst features it boasts. Others in this class include ventilated front seats, 11 premium JBL speakers with a subwoofer and amplifier.

3 Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V: Specs The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V gets powered by the same 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. However, the engine now gets paired with a 48-Volt system, featuring a belt-integrated starter generator and lithium-ion battery. The company claims that this hybrid assist delivers smoother low-end acceleration, quieter operation, and improved efficiency.

5 Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V: Price The Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V is available across two trims - Fortuner Neo Drive 48V and Legender Neo Drive 48V, priced at ₹ ₹44.72 lakh and ₹50.09 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. With this, the new 48V variant in the Fortuner lineup becomes the second most expensive variant while for the Legender range the 48V becomes the most expensive model.

