Toyota ends FY2023 with 41% growth, backed by new Glanza, Hyryder, Innova Hycross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported its domestic wholesales for FY2023 and the company ended the financial year on a high with 174,015 units sold, registering a 41 per cent growth year-on-year over 123,770 units sold in FY2022. The automaker recorded its strongest domestic wholesales in the last 10 years backed by a host of new launches including the new generation Toyota Glanza , Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross and the updated Innova Crysta.

With respect to March 2023, Toyota India sold 18,670 units reporting a nine per cent growth year-on-year, when compared to 17,131 units sold in March 2022. The last quarter of FY2023 (January to March 2023) also saw a strong spike in volume for the company. The Japanese auto giant sold 46,843 units during this period alone, growing by 41 per cent over the same period last year when it sold 33,204 units. Toyota attributed the strong performance to its launches with strong demand for its utility vehicles including the Hycross, Hyryder, the relaunched Innova Crysta and the Hilux pick-up.

Commenting on the sales performance, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing - TKM, said, “We are extremely pleased to close this Fiscal Year on a positive note and expect continued momentum and growth in fiscal of 2024-2025. The passenger vehicles segment witnessed steady growth last year, and TKM was prepared to ride the wave by making deeper inroads into the market to meet the varied mobility needs. Our new product launches, the introduction of newer, greener and advanced technology options and reaching closer to customers enabled us to successfully sustain the continued growth momentum."

“We are grateful to our customers for their growing interest in all our product offerings. All variants of the recently launched Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are gaining popularity and continuing to witness huge acceptance from the market. The recently introduced globally acclaimed Hilux has attracted excellent customer response from the time of its launch, as it continues to shine - all thanks to its versatility, and all-terrain capability, backed by great styling and driving comfort, be it in the personal or business segment. We also opened bookings for the much-loved New Innova Crysta Diesel which has strongly contributed to our achievements in March’23. Additionally, segment leaders like the Fortuner and Legender remain undisputed, while other products like Camry Hybrid, Vellfire and Glanza have also sustained the positive sales momentum," he added.

Toyota is expected to bring newer products to the market this year with its Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based coupe SUV in the pipeline, while another Fortuner facelift is expected to arrive to keep the model fresh. The company will also concentrate on reducing the waiting period for the Hyryder and Innova Hycross to meet demand.

