Toyota cars prices slashed under new GST rates, Fortuner cheaper by 3.49 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will be fully passing on the benefits of the GST rate reduction to its customers, the automaker has announced. The revised prices come into effect from September 22, 2025, and the model range is now more affordable by up to ₹3.49 lakh with the Fortuner being the biggest beneficiary.

Under the new GST norms, Toyota's SUV range gets the maximum reduction, followed by models like the Vellfire, Camry, Innova Crysta, and Taisor.

GST 2.0: Toyota Cars Price Cut

Under the new GST norms, the Toyota Glanza gets cheaper by up to ₹85,300, while the Taisor gets more affordable by up to ₹1.11 lakh. The Toyota Rumion has received a price cut of up to ₹48,700, while the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is more affordable by up to ₹65,400.

Toyota Cars Price Reduction Toyota Glanza up to ₹ 85,300 Toyota Taisor up to ₹ ₹ 111,100 Toyota Rumion up to ₹ 48,700 Toyota Hyryder up to ₹ 65,400 Toyota Innova Crysta up to ₹ 180,600 Toyota Innova Hycross up to ₹ 115,800 Toyota Fortuner up to ₹ 349,000 Toyota Legender up to ₹ 334,000 Toyota Hilux up to ₹ 252,700 Toyota Camry up to ₹ 101,800 Toyota Vellfire up to ₹ 278,000

Toyota’s premium range gets the maximum benefits starting with the Fortuner with a price cut of ₹3.49 lakh, followed by the Legender with a reduction of ₹3.34 lakh. The popular-selling Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross are now cheaper by ₹1.81 lakh and ₹1.16 lakh, respectively. The Toyota Hilux gets cheaper by ₹2.53 lakh, while the Camry sedan is more affordable by ₹1.02 lakh. The Toyota Vellfire gets more attractive with a price cut of ₹2.78 lakh.

Speaking about the GST reduction, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement, said, “We sincerely thank the Government of India, for this historic reform. It has not only enhanced affordability for customers but also strengthened overall confidence in the auto sector. Ahead of the festive season we expect this step will provide strong momentum and further accelerate demand."

"As a transparent and customer-centric company, we are pleased to pass on these benefits to our customers. We remain deeply committed to making world-class mobility solutions more accessible and welcome such reforms that will spur demand, bring mobility for all, and create mass happiness, while contributing to India’s journey of sustainable and inclusive growth."

Toyota joins the list of Mahindra, Renault, Mercedes-Benz Tata Motors, and Citroen, brands that have passed on the GST benefits to customers. More manufacturers are expected to roll out the revised prices in the coming days. Meanwhile, bookings are open at dealerships and customers.

