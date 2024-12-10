Toyota Camry teased ahead of launch; headlamp and tail lamp design revealed

Toyota is all-set to launch the ninth generation of the Camry in the Indian market. The Japanese manufacturer has now released a new teaser that reveals the headlamp and tail lamp design of the premium sedan. Toyota Camry will be launched on December 11 and will be going against Skoda Superb and BYD Seal EV.

Toyota Camry has been on sale in the Indian market for the past 11 years and the latest generation was introduced in the global market last year. Toyota will bring the Camry to the Indian market as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit. The current Camry is priced at ₹46.17 lakh ex-showroom. The new model is expected to be priced around the ₹50 lakh mark.

A look at the rear tail lamp of the new Toyota Camry.

9th gen Toyota Camry: What's changed?

The forthcoming Toyota Camry marks a considerable evolution from the existing model in India. It showcases a wider front grille and more angular headlights, setting it apart from its predecessor, while the rear design is influenced by Lexus aesthetics. The sleek headlights are fitted with integrated LED daytime running lights, and the prominent radiator grille enhances its striking visual appeal.

Beyond the exterior modifications, the interior has also seen significant updates. The cabin now features a dual-digital display, and the center console has been subtly revised. Key attributes of the sedan include individual climate control for rear passengers, seat-back screens, Type-C USB charging ports, window curtains, and a JBL audio system. The spacious interior, bolstered by the vehicle's extended wheelbase, guarantees a comfortable experience for all passengers.

9th gen Toyota Camry: Specs

The latest iteration of the Toyota Camry sedan is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, generating a maximum output of 222 bhp. This power is delivered to the front wheels via an eCVT transmission. Although the international version of the Toyota Camry sedan is designed with a front-wheel-drive setup, it is improbable that this configuration will be offered in the Indian market. The existing model of the Toyota Camry available in India achieves a fuel efficiency of 19 kmpl, and it is expected that this figure will enhance in the forthcoming generation.

