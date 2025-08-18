Toyota Camry Sprint Edition launched at 48.50 lakh. Here's what it gets

The Toyota Camry Sprint Edition has been launched in India starting at ₹48.50 lakh, ex-showroom. This marks the first special edition for the flagship sedan offering from the Japanese carmaker post the launch of the eight generation model in November 2024.

The Toyota Camry Sprint Edition gets cosmetic changes while retaining the similar powertrain as the regular variant

The new edition brings sportier styling cues and feature enhancements while retaining the hybrid sedan’s efficiency-oriented powertrain. The Camry has been on sale in India since 2002 and has consistently occupied a niche in the aspirational luxury sedan space.

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition: Design changes

The Sprint Edition is differentiated from the regular Camry through a range of cosmetic refinements. It is given a two-tone paint job, where body colours are paired with matte black treatment for bonnet, roof and boot. The sedan is also equipped with matte black alloy wheels and a special sports kit, which includes reworked front and rear body kits as well as a rear spoiler. These upgrades seek to make the Camry stand more aggressively and performance-focused, setting it apart from the traditional hybrid's executive-like look.

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition: Feature enhancements

Inside, the Camry Sprint Edition builds on the sedan’s comfort and safety package. Ambient lighting and door warning lamps are part of the update, alongside the model’s existing set of premium features. The cabin continues to offer equipment such as a 10-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a head-up display, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety is bolstered by Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, pre-collision system and automatic high beam. Additionally, the car carries nine airbags and a 360-degree camera for improved visibility.]

Toyota Camry Sprint Edition: Powertrain

Mechanically, the Sprint Edition remains identical to the standard Camry Hybrid. It is powered by a 2.5-litre Dynamic Force petrol engine paired with Toyota’s fifth-generation hybrid system. Combined output is rated at 230 PS, sent through an e-CVT gearbox. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 25.49 km/l, which remains among the highest in the segment. The hybrid setup is backed by an 8-year/160,000 km warranty on the battery, underlining Toyota’s focus on long-term ownership confidence.

Should you pick one?

The Sprint Edition is offered in five dual-tone colour combinations, including red, grey, blue and white with matte black contrasts. While mechanically unchanged, the variant attempts to refresh interest in the Camry, which has long held a unique position as one of the few strong-hybrid premium sedans in India. With the update, Toyota is targeting buyers who seek a blend of efficiency, comfort and a more expressive exterior design.

