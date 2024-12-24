HT Auto
Skoda Superb sedan available with massive year-end discounts

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2024, 07:55 AM
  Skoda Superb is available with benefits worth ₹18 lakh, including cash discounts and insurance offers.
Skoda Superb is available with benefits worth ₹18 lakh, including cash discounts and insurance offers.
Skoda Superb is available with benefits worth ₹18 lakh, including cash discounts and insurance offers.

With the year ending, several carmakers have started offering year-end discounts and offers to clear the inventory of their MY23 passenger vehicles. Skoda Superb is one of the models that is available at a massive discount. The Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group is currently offering its premium sedan with benefits worth up to 18 lakh. This Toyota Camry rivalling premium sedan, which is sold in India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route is available with these offers for a limited period. The benefits may vary depending on the availability of stock.

The Skoda Superb is currently on sale in India in a single variant, which is the top-spec L&K trim. The sedan comes priced at 54 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker is offering benefits in terms of cash discounts and insurance offers. With those applied, the effective pricing of the Skoda Superb can be as low as 36 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, one can purchase the top-spec variant of the Skoda Slavia sedan at the discounted pricing of the Skoda Superb.

Interestingly, the benefits for the Skoda Superb are available at a time when the new generation Toyota Camry was launched in India just a few days back, at a price of 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Skoda has announced a price hike for its cars like Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq by up to three per cent, which will be effective from January 2025. However, the newly launched Skoda Kylaq SUV will not see a price hike from next month. The automaker has cited the rising production and operational costs due to the increased raw material prices behind this price hike.

Skoda is not the only carmaker that has announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles. Several other automakers including Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Kia along with luxury car brands like BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have already announced price hikes for their respective models, effective from next month.

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2024, 07:55 AM IST

