New-gen Toyota Camry launched at 48 lakh

The new-gen Toyota Camry has been launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹48 lakh ex-showroom. The premium sedan comes to our shores through CKD or Completely Knocked Down Unit just like its predecessor and the bookings are now open. The new model boasts an all-new design language along with new features. Toyota Camry will be going against the Skoda Superb and BYD Seal EV.

The ninth-generation Toyota Camry was introduced in the global market last year. It has been on sale in the Indian market for the past 11 years. It is based on the TNGA-K platform.

What are the exterior updates to the new Toyota Camry?

Toyota Camry uses a hybrid petrol engine that produces 222 bhp of max power.

In terms of design changes, the new Camry looks quite different from the previous generation. It features a broader grille design and more angular headlamps along with a new set of LED Daytime Running Lamps. At the rear, a hint of Lexus is noticeable with a set of wraparound LED tail lamps. On the sides, there is a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels that measure

What is the engine on duty on the new Toyota Camry?

The latest iteration of the Toyota Camry sedan is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, delivering a maximum power of 222 bhp whereas the torque output is rated for 221 Nm. This power is directed to the front wheels via an eCVT transmission. Toyota is claiming that the new Camry will deliver 25 kmpl.

What are the features on offer with the new Toyota Camry?

The 2025 Toyota Camry is set to introduce a variety of new features in its latest generation model. The dashboard will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a digital driver display of the same dimensions. The infotainment system will include wireless connectivity for the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the infotainment system will provide a modern user experience. Additionally, there will be a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, a wireless charging pad, and a premium JBL audio system with nine speakers, among other amenities. Furthermore, the Camry is expected to incorporate level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 10-inch Head-Up Display (HuD), and a 360-degree camera as part of its safety offerings.

