Camry hybrid to Mustang special edition: Cars to debut at Los Angeles Auto

The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show will see introduction of several brand new models and concept vehicles when the 10-day event kicks off from November 16. The marquee automotive extravaganza, which will also witness footfalls from Hollywood celebrities, will be held at the iconic Los Angeles Convention Centre. The organisers have said that, for the first time, visitors will be able to take test drives of brand new cars at the venue. Founded in 1907, LA Auto Show is one of the oldest and most prestigious global automotive event held annually. Here is a look at some of the cars that will break cover here.

Toyota Camry hybrid AWD:

Toyota is all set to debut the 2024 Camry hybrid model at the LA Auto Show. The Japanese auto giant has released a teaser image which hints that the design of the car will have influences from the Prius. Under the hood, Toyota will equip the Camry hybrid with a new engine, possibly ditching its old 3.5-litre V6 unit. According to reports, the new engine will be capable of generating 340 hp of power. Toyota will also equip the new Camry with all-wheel drive feature. The Camry hybrid AWD will break cover on November 14.

Toyota Crown hybrid SUV:

Besides the Camry hybrid AWD, Toyota Motor will also debut a new SUV at the LA Auto Show. It will be a hybrid mid-size SUV with all-wheel-drive capabilities. Toyota sells sedan under the Crown brand name. The carmaker is now expected to add an SUV to the model name for the US markets. Expect the Crown SUV to be offered with similar powertrain like the Camry hybrid.

Honda Prelude Concept SUV:

Another Japanese auto giantHonda will showcase the Prelude Concept SUV at the LA Auto Show for the first time. The four-seater coupe, which was first showcased at the Japan Auto Show, will be a hybrid vehicle. Earlier reports had suggested Prelude will be a new EV from Honda. The carmaker is yet to reveal any technical specifications of the Prelude yet.

Ford Mustang GT California special:

Ford Motor, one of the ‘Big Three’ carmakers from Detroit, will showcase the Mustang GT California Special edition model to the public for the first time at the LA Auto Show. The car, which has already been revealed ahead of the LA Auto Show debut, will be based on the pony's GT Premium trim. The car will have the Rave Blue GT/CS badging as well as other cosmetic updates to stand apart from the standard version of this popular sports car.

Lucid Gravity:

Lucid Motors, a US-based EV manufacturer, will showacse its upcoming electric SUV Gravity at the LA Auto Show. The EV maker has already been teasing the Gravity electric SUV ahead of its debut on November 16. Lucid aims to rival the likes of Tesla with its EVs. The Gravity is expected to be in the luxury EV segment with reported range of around 800 kms in a single charge.

For those interested in cars that feature in Hollywood movies, the organisers have included several iconic models seen on silver screen at the event as part of showcase. These will include actor Kevin Hart's collection of cars, Robert Downey Junior's collection as well as cars from the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

