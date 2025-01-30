HT Auto
Toyota Beats Volkswagen, Remains World's Largest Carmaker For Fifth Straight Year With Over One Crore Cars Sold In 2024

One crore cars in a year: Toyota remains world's largest carmaker for fifth year

HT Auto Desk
30 Jan 2025, 16:11 PM
  • Despite nearly 4 per cent drop in sales, Toyota managed to despatch more than one crore cars globally in 2024.
Toyota Motor largest carmaker in the world
Toyota Motor continues to be the most popular car manufacturer in the world for the fifth straight year with more than a crore vehicle sold in 2024. (REUTERS)
Toyota Motor largest carmaker in the world
Toyota Motor continues to be the most popular car manufacturer in the world for the fifth straight year with more than a crore vehicle sold in 2024.

Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor remains the most popular car manufacturer around the world. The carmaker has retained its title as the world's largest car manufacturer for the fifth consecutive year by beating other global giants like Volkswagen. Overall, Toyota Motor sold more than one crore vehicles between January and December last year, over 10 lakh cars more than its closest competitor Volkswagen. Despite holding the top spot as the largest carmaker in the world, Toyota continues to be the second most valuable carmaker globally.

Toyota's overall sales in 2024 also include that of the luxury car brand Lexus, mini-vehicle maker Daihatsu Motor and truck manufacturer Hino Motors - all part of the larger Toyota group. Out of the 1.08 crore cars sold by the group last year, Toyota and Lexus together contributed 1.02 crore vehicles or nearly 95 per cent of the overall sales. Sales decline in Japan, China and other global markets saw overall Toyota sales in 2024 decline by 3.7 per cent.

Hybrid cars dominate Toyota sales in 2024

Most of the cars sold by Toyota last year were Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles which run on petrol or diesel. The carmaker is also popular around the world with its petrol-electric hybrid cars. In India, the carmaker sells such hybrid cars under model names like Innova HyCross, Urban Cruiser HyRyder among others. The hybrid cars contributed a significant 40 per cent of Toyota's overall sales in global markets. The carmaker also sells electric vehicles with minor contribution of around 1.5 per cent to the overall sales.

Also Read : With Creta EV, Hyundai Motor aims 20% market share in electric vehicle segment in India

Toyota Motor sales: How India contributed

Toyota Motor ended 2024 as its best year in India as the carmaker despatched more than 3.26 lakh units. The Japanese auto giant clocked a 40 per cent increase in its sales compared to 2023. Out of the total sales, a little over 3 lakh units were delivered in India while 26,232 units were exported to other global markets.

Volkswagen ends 2024 as world's second largest carmaker

German auto giant Volkswagen Group continues to be the second largest carmaker in the world. In 2024, the German carmaker sold over 90 lakh vehicles globally. The Volkswagen Group includes car brands like Skoda, Volkswagen, SEAT, CUPRA and luxury vehicle manufacturers Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Porsche and Ducati. The group's sales declined by 2.3 per cent last year compared to 2023. A large part of this decline has been attributed to lower sales in China where the carmaker faced price wars from rivals.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2025, 16:11 PM IST

