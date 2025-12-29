Top Premium Sedans Launching In India in 2026

As manufacturers prepare mid-cycle updates and feature refreshes, 2026 appears poised to be a year when compact and mid-size sedans receive sharper styling, smarter technology, and, in some cases, enhanced safety systems. Here are four models to keep an eye on, what they’ll bring to the table and what to expect under the bonnet.

Hyundai is expected to give the Verna a noticeable mid-life facelift for 2026, featuring a new front-end styling, a more streamlined cabin layout, and a feature set that borrows ideas from Hyundai’s newer small cars. Inside the car, Buyers should expect a dual-screen layout and a more modern infotainment interface. Mechanically, the facelift will most likely keep the current 1.5-litre line-up: a naturally aspirated 1.5 MPi and the 1.5-litre turbo GDi. The turbo unit produces around 157.5 bhp and strong mid-range torque, while the NA unit is the more frugal option for city buyers. Transmission choices should remain familiar, manual and CVT for the NA engine and a DCT for the turbo variant, but the big change will be the refreshed tech and convenience package inside.

The Skoda Slavia is widely expected to see a carefully updated exterior and an interior refresh in 2026. The headline change for buyers will likely be the addition of Level-2 ADAS, lane-keeping, adaptive cruise and associated highway assist features, bringing the Slavia in line with the safety and driver-assist expectations of the segment. Powertrain choices are unlikely to change: the familiar 1.0-litre TSI (around 114 bhp) and the 1.5-litre TSI (roughly 148 bhp) will remain, with the 1.5 TSI delivering the stronger mid-range pull for highway runs. Inside, expect larger screens, updated connected-car functions and a modest boost to rear-seat comfort.

3. Honda City

Honda has already pushed hybrid tech into the City line-up with the e:HEV strong-hybrid; that system’s combined output is about 126 bhp, delivering brisk real-world driveability and excellent fuel figures for a sedan of this size. The 2026 City update is being billed as a substantial mid-cycle refresh for the current generation: new front and rear treatments, a cleaner interior presentation and an expanded feature list (including items that were previously optional on some trims). Expect Honda to keep the familiar 1.5-litre NA petrol and the e:HEV as cornerstones of the range, while using the facelift to sharpen the City’s appeal until a full new generation arrives later in the decade.

4. Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus has been one of the more successful new-generation sedans, and its 2026 update is expected to mirror the changes coming to its Skoda cousin: a fresh face, tidier cabin tech and an expanded safety suite. The Virtus continues to offer two turbo petrols, a 1.0-litre TSI at about 114 bhp and a 1.5-litre TSI in the 147–148 bhp band, the latter paired with a DSG for brisk performance. The big story on the update will be the step up in driver assistance and connectivity, closing the gap with rivals that already offer more comprehensive ADAS and larger, dual-screen layouts.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: