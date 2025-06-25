Best premium compact SUVs in India under 70 lakh with DCT

This guide focuses on the best premium compact SUVs in India under ₹70 lakh that come with a DCT. These models offer a blend of sophistication, practicality, and dynamic performance, making them suitable for both daily commutes and long-distance trips.

Premium compact SUVs cater to those who seek upmarket comfort, advanced features, and a strong brand value without moving into the larger, full-size SUV territory. Within the ₹70 lakh mark, this segment offers several options that combine luxurious interiors and refined performance with everyday driveability. For drivers who prefer swift and responsive gear shifts, these SUVs come with dual-clutch transmissions (DCT), bringing a smoother driving experience compared to conventional automatics.

Dual-clutch transmission (DCT) options bring a sportier edge to everyday driving, and several compact SUVs in India combine the tech with premium features and brand appeal — all within a ₹ 70 lakh budget.

1 Audi Q3: Priced from ₹44.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Audi Q3 is the most accessible model from this list. The compact SUV is available in two variants, both powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DCT. The inline-four motor makes 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and delivers power to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro AWD tech. The Q3’s cabin is upholstered in a leather-leatherette combo and gets 30-colour ambient lighting. It offers a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, a 180W sound system with ten speakers, and an HD Virtual Cockpit digital cluster.

2 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: The 2025 Tiguan R-Line is the sportier iteration of the SUV that is available in Volkswagen’s international portfolio. Priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom), it was brought in as a CBU model alongside the Golf GTI. It is decked out with exclusive R-Line cosmetic elements and is fitted with a strong 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG, the motor makes 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Power is transferred to all four wheels via VW’s 4Motion AWD system. The Tiguan R-Line gets a larger 10.25-inch fully-configurable digital cluster with an R logo and a 15-inch freestanding infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is fitted with aluminium pedals, a sporty 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and ambient lighting. The SUV further features an 8-speaker sound system and wireless charging.

3 BMW X1: The third-gen X1 SUV is currently priced from ₹50.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in both petrol and diesel variants. The 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel mill offered with the X1 sDrive18d M Sport makes 147.5 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The X1 sDrive18i M Sport is powered by a 1.5-litre twin turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 134 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. Both power units are paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The X1’s cabin treats its occupants with a large panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. The interior is upholstered in a dual-tone black and anthracite combo with metal inserts and offers ambient lighting. It is equipped with a curved infotainment display and a digital instrument cluster, powered by BMW OS 8 with multiple display themes.

5 Audi Q5: Priced from ₹67 lakh (ex-showroom), the Audi Q5 is offered in two variants with one engine and transmission option. The 5-seater compact SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine that makes 265 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a 7-speed S-Tronic DCT that sends power to all four wheels via Quattro AWD. The Q5’s interior can be configured in Atlas Beige or Okapi Brown with leather-leatherette upholstery and features a premium Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system. The car offers power front seats with memory settings alongside 30-colour ambient lighting. The tech suite includes a 10-inch floating infotainment display with haptic feedback and a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus with variable themes.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: